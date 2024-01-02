Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.00

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 296858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.49).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1,170.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

