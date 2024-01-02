Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.00

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 296858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.49).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.
View Our Latest Analysis on MACF
Macfarlane Group Trading Up 4.7 %
About Macfarlane Group
Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macfarlane Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Energy
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.