Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 205.0 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra stock remained flat at $18.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
