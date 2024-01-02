Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in December

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 205.0 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price Performance

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra stock remained flat at $18.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19.

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Real Estate, Hospitality, and Others segments. It offers passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; manufactures, assembles, and maintains various kinds of aircrafts and aircraft components, and aerostructures; offers construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

