Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Up 27.0% in December

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 86,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Man Group
Man Group Price Performance
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Man Group
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.