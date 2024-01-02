Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Acquires 4,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust raised its position in shares of Target by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 83.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Target by 6.8% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,227. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

