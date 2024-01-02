Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. 2,386,610 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

