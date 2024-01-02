Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd decreased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUR. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Burford Capital by 273,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter worth about $99,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BUR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Burford Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BUR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.27. 436,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,327. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $368.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

