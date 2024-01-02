Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $219,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 42,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $102,692,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 53,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,005. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,120. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.