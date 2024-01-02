Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $433.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,976,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $415.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $347.19 and a 12-month high of $438.84. The stock has a market cap of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
