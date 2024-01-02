Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,744. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $271.72.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.