Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading 0.2% Higher

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €12.60 ($13.85) and last traded at €12.34 ($13.56). 4,308 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.32 ($13.54).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.01 and a 200-day moving average of €14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The Mobility & Battery Solutions segment provides production solutions lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and systems, as well as capacitors.

