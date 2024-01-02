Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,702,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,377,000. Exelon comprises about 7.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 21.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

