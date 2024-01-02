Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Purchases New Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. HDFC Bank makes up 0.2% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fithian LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $1,319,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

