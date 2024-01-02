Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 986,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,950 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 10.4% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Crown Castle worth $90,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 69,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 94,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 20.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

