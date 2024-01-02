Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,350,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the November 30th total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 72,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 334,727 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 181.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.7% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,190,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,455,000 after buying an additional 432,202 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,750,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,313. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

