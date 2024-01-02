Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Lifted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 585.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 29,835 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 373,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,002,000 after purchasing an additional 223,877 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 238,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 44.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 105,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 10.1% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 41,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.66.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.0 %

MRO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.41. 523,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.