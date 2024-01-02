Marble Point Loan Financing (MPLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on January 26th

Marble Point Loan Financing (LON:MPLFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Marble Point Loan Financing Stock Performance

MPLF stock opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Marble Point Loan Financing has a 12-month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.57 ($0.01). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.52.

About Marble Point Loan Financing

Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is a hedge fund launched and managed by Marble Point Credit Partners LLC. Marble Point Loan Financing Limited is domiciled in United States.

