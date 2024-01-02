Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Marcus Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.52. 74,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. Marcus has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $460.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Marcus had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $208.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,600,000 after purchasing an additional 147,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,881,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,702,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Marcus by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 63,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

