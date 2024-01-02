Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAKSY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.83.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

