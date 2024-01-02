Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MAR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

MAR opened at $225.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.13. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $146.42 and a 52 week high of $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

