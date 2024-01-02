Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $227.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Marriott International traded as high as $227.18 and last traded at $226.07, with a volume of 86205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $225.51.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 1,133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.41 and its 200-day moving average is $199.13. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

