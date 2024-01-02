Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,115 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MRVL traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.10. 966,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,485,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.96.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,969.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,044,807.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,940. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

