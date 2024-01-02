Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,149 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,822 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CM opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The company has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.6623 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

