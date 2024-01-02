Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

