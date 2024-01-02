Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 1,019 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 107.5% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Nutrien from $49.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

