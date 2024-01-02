Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 24,189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.57 and a one year high of $75.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

