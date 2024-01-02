Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $68.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently -80.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Gas

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.