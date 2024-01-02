Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSGX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $86.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $76.89.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

