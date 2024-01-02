Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,416 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,106,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,532,000 after acquiring an additional 541,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,954,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,856,416,000 after purchasing an additional 474,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,555,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on TD. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.60.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.3 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.69 and a 1 year high of $70.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.19%.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
