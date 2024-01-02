Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

