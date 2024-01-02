Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 6,243 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,345 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $285,370,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,715,637 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $385,141,000 after buying an additional 2,882,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,215,181 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE AEM opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

