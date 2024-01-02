Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 85 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Lam Research by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $783.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $702.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $407.27 and a 52 week high of $801.29.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,841 shares of company stock worth $14,782,357 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.