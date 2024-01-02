Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 37,766.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,358,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $401,313,000 after buying an additional 6,342,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,618 shares of company stock worth $20,331,664 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.13 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

