Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

ZTS opened at $197.37 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

