Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 100 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $950.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $767.27 and a 52-week high of $1,005.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $960.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $943.89.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.