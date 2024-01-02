Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,927 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.88%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

