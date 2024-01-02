Mayar Capital Ltd. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mayar Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 14.1% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $8,571,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,082,594,000 after acquiring an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 885.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

UPS traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.23. The stock had a trading volume of 808,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

