Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Acquires 2,093 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of DFAS opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

