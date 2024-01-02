Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,888 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 0.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. American National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.20. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.00.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.