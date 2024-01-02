Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,984,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,679,000 after buying an additional 308,475 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,291,000 after buying an additional 399,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,963,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,499,000 after acquiring an additional 260,028 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,629,000 after acquiring an additional 99,508 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

COWZ opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

