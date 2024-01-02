Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $297,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after acquiring an additional 920,422 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Global Payments by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after acquiring an additional 896,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.56.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

