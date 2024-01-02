Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $315,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 651.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

Fund Description

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

