Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $225,000 in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,640,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

