Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $64.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

