Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,710,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,511,000 after buying an additional 1,375,889 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

