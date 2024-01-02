Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 897 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Amgen stock opened at $288.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $289.04.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

