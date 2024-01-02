Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Purchases 274 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 642.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.77. The stock has a market cap of $774.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $102.74.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

