Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

