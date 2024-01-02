Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 99,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 209,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,487,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 331,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.49 and a 200 day moving average of $221.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

