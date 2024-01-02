Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,388 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,460 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 560.6% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,218 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,652,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,274,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 224,815 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

