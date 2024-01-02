Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 279.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.